One person killed, three injured in shooting at house party in Merced County

A shooting left one person dead and three injured Sunday at a party in the Beachwood area outside the city of Merced.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded after 1 a.m. to a report of a disturbance with loud music at a residence on Cowden Avenue, according to Deputy Daryl Allen. Allen said that as deputies were en-route, shots were fired.

Deputies arrived and found two youths and two adults who had been shot. Allen said one of the people has been pronounced dead.

One of those hurt was in critical condition and the other two were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Sheriff’s Office social media post.

Allen said it was unknown how many people were at the party and no suspect had been identified or arrested. According to Allen, deputies also had not identified a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472.