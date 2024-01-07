One person killed in a three-vehicle crash on a Midlands interstate

One person was killed in a three car crash Saturday night on a Midlands interstate.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Gary Miller said the crash happened at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 77 near the 30 mile marker, about two miles west of Ridgeway in Fairfield County.

According to Miller, a 2020 Ford SUV was traveling south on I-77 in a northbound lane and it hit a 2018 Toyota utility van and a 2016 Audi sedan head-on. The driver of the Ford SUV died as a result of the crash. The deceased had not been publicly identified as of early Sunday morning.

The driver and a passenger in the Toyota van were taken to an area hospital for injuries. The occupants of the Audi were not injured, the Highway Patrol said.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.