One person killed, two hospitalized after pickup trucks crash on I-20, SC cops say

One person was killed and two others were injured Sunday night in a crash on Interstate 20, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 7:30 p.m. on a stretch of I-20 running through Kershaw County, said Master Trooper Gary Miller.

A 2015 GMC pickup truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup were both driving east on I-20 when they crashed near Exit 87, which is the junction with White Pond Road, according to Miller. That’s in the Elgin area.

The GMC driver died, and a passenger was taken to an area hospital, Miller said.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the GMC driver.

The Dodge driver was also injured and taken to an area hospital, according to Miller. Further information on the Dodge driver and GMC passenger’s conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people in the pickups were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the pickups to collide was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Nov. 20, 867 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 11 people have died in Kershaw County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 17 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.