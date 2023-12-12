One person killed, two hospitalized from crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

One person was killed Monday in a crash on a Midlands road that left two others hospitalized, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 9:30 a.m. in Fairfield County, said Master Trooper Gary Miller.

A 1996 Dodge pickup truck was driving north on S.C. 213 and at an intersection it hit a 2010 Ford transit van that was heading west on Jenkinsville Road, according to Miller.

The Ford driver was killed and a passenger was taken to an area hospital with what Miller called non-life-threatening injuries.

The Dodge driver, who was the only person in the pickup, was also taken to an area hospital, according to Miller.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Ford driver.

Further information on the conditions of the Ford passenger and the Dodge driver was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the vehicles collide was not available, and there was no word if any criminal charges will be filed.

The Highway Patrol did not say if the crash remains under investigation.

Through Sunday, 908 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 14 people have died in Fairfield County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were nine deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.