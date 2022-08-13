One person killed, two hurt in shooting near Northlake Mall, police say

Three people were shot early Saturday morning in north Charlotte near the Northlake mall. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

The investigation is underway in the 6900 block of Northlake Mall Drive.

Police say they responded to to a assault with a deadly weapon call around 1 a.m. and found three victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Detectives are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

