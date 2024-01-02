One person killed after vehicle slams into pole on Franklin Boulevard in rural Sacramento County

A man died Tuesday in a south Sacramento crash in which a vehicle burst into flames upon crashing into a pole.

The California Highway Patrol received a call about 7:16 a.m. for an incident at Franklin Boulevard and Core Road, a two-lane road southwest of Elk Grove. A Ford Fusion crashed into a pole and caught fire, according Officer Mark Leavitt, a spokesman for the CHP’s South Sacramento office.

The identity of the driver is expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District was also dispatched to inspect the pole.