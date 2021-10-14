One person killed in Wednesday night shooting, Kansas City police say

One person was shot and killed Wednesday night in Kansas City’s Ivanhoe neighborhood, according to police.

The victim, a male whose age was not immediately known, was discovered fatally shot in the street shortly after officers arrived near the intersection of 37th Street and Wayne Avenue, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman.

Police responded around 9 p.m. to the area after receiving reports of the sound of gunshots, Foreman said. Officers checked the pulse of the victim upon arrival, finding none, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Foreman said.

Police had no suspect information to immediately provide. Foreman said detectives were still working to interview witnesses and determine the events that led up to the shooting.

The killing Wednesday night marked the city’s 117th homicide so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, the deadliest in Kansas City’s history, there had been 154 killings.

The department is asking anyone with information about the latest killing to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.