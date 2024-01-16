One person killed in West Sacramento shooting. Arrest made, authorities said

West Sacramento police have made an arrest after a person was shot and killed late Monday, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of West Capitol Avenue at 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the West Sacramento Police Department said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

Police arrested one person on suspicion of homicide, the department said in an update to the social media post around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect, who was not identified, is also suspected of illegally possessing a firearm and having an outstanding felony warrant, police said.