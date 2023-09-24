One person remains critical after shots fired at Oklahoma State Fair

One person was in critical condition after being shot and wounded at the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City Saturday night following an apparent confrontation between two groups, police said. File photo by Mike Theiler/UPI.

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- One person was in critical condition after being shot and wounded at the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City following an apparent confrontation between two groups.

Gunfire erupted Saturday night just before 9 p.m. inside the Bennett Event Center on the fairgrounds, sending crowds scrambling for safety, KOCO and KFOR reported.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and police said a few other people were reportedly injured in the chaos.

Two people were arrested at the scene and a handgun was recovered by the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said someone may have been firing shots into the air around the time the victim was struck.

It was unclear how the weapon made it past security personnel and metal detectors at the entrance gates.