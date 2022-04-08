One person rushed to hospital after shooting in Frayser, officials say
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Frayser.
The shooting happened early Friday morning in the 2700 block of Lakecrest Circle.
MFD confirmed a call came in just before 3 a.m.
One person was rushed to Regional One.
No information has been released on their condition.
No suspect information was released.
Call 901.528.CASH with tips.
