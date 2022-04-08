One person rushed to hospital after shooting in Frayser, officials say

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Frayser.

The shooting happened early Friday morning in the 2700 block of Lakecrest Circle.

MFD confirmed a call came in just before 3 a.m.

One person was rushed to Regional One.

No information has been released on their condition.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







