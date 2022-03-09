One person sent to hospital with serious injuries after getting shot by family member

One person in Lexington was sent to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting on Chase Place, according to police.

Police got the call around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lt. Daniel Burnett described the incident as a domestic situation, where one of the parties involved shot another party.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Burnett said.

A suspect has been identified but is on the run, according to Burnett. Police weren’t able to release any details about the suspect as of Wednesday morning. The investigation was still active.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.