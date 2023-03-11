One person sentenced on felony charge in Southeast District Court

Mar. 11—One person was sentenced recently on a felony charge in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Nicolas James Albrecht, 21, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony, and duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor.

Albrecht was accused of possessing one or more pipes used with methamphetamine with a previous conviction in 2021 and failing to notify the operator or owner of his name, address and insurance policy carrier after striking an unattended vehicle on Nov. 4.

Judge Nicholas Thornton sentenced Albrecht to 39 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 39 days served. Thornton placed Albrecht on 24 months supervised probation and ordered him to complete the Stutsman County Drug Court program. Albrecht was also ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $500 restitution and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.