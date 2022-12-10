One person sentenced on felony charge in Southeast District Court

Dec. 10—One person was sentenced recently on a felony charge in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Christian Thomas Moore, 22, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to theft of property (possession), a Class C felony.

Moore was accused of taking and/or illegitimately keeping and/or disposing of a vehicle, cash and other items valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 on Dec. 27, 2020.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Moore to 360 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with 359 days suspended and credit for one day served. LeFevre ordered Moore to pay $819 in restitution.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.