One person sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

May 20—One person was sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Ashley Nichole Maragos, 33, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, two counts of failure to appear after release — bail jumping, two counts of theft of property, burglary, criminal trespass and concealment within a vehicle, Class C felonies, criminal mischief, forgery or counterfeiting and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Class A misdemeanors, and two counts of theft of property, Class B misdemeanors.

Maragos was accused of entering a residence without being privileged to do so and breaking one or more windows at a residence on April 10, 2022, forging one or more checks totaling less than $1,000 from May 14, 2022, to Oct. 5, 2022, entering a home and taking items on Oct. 4, entering a vehicle with intent to steal it and/or steal from it, taking and/or operating a vehicle with the cost of retrieval being less than $1,000 and taking and/or illegitimately keeping a wallet containing credit cards on Nov. 20, entering a vehicle with intent to steal it on Nov. 12, entering two vehicles with intent to steal from them on Nov. 14, taking and/or illegitimately keeping items with a combined value of less than $500 from Nov. 14 to Dec. 2, taking and/or illegitimately keeping a wallet with a value of less than $500 and taking or keeping a wallet containing a debit card from Nov. 14 to Dec. 2, failing to appear for a jury trial case on Jan. 30 and for a preliminary hearing in a case on Feb. 8.

Judge Daniel Narum sentenced Maragos to three years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 14 days served. Narum placed Maragos on two years supervised probation and ordered her to pay $2,966 in restitution.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine.