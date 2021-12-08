One person seriously hurt after Grandview shooting in broad daylight Wednesday

A person was shot and seriously wounded in suburban Grandview during a daytime shooting Wednesday, according to police.

Officers were dispatched shortly before noon to the 12000 block of Smalley Avenue on reports of a shooting there, Capt. Ryan Sharp, a police spokesman, said in a statement. Police found a person, described only as a male, suffering from a gunshot wound there.

Police say the victim was shot outside and went to a nearby residence in search of help. He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

There was no suspect information immediately available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4900.