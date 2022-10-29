One person seriously hurt after shooting in Gastonia; suspect in custody

An investigation is underway in Gastonia after a person was seriously hurt in a shooting at an intersection early Saturday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

*SHOOTING INVESTIGATION*



GPD investigating early morning shooting of 24yo man that occurred inside a veh at intersection of E. Long Ave/N. Broad St. 36yo male suspect in custody. Victim & susp known to each other.



Victim taken to hosp w/ serious injuries.



Call rcvd 4:22am pic.twitter.com/SzL9KmhbQb — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) October 29, 2022

Investigators said the two people involved in the shooting know each other.

ALSO READ: Gastonia police asking for public help’s in finding missing Gastonia man

The shooting happened at the intersection of East Long Avenue and North Broad Street just after 4 a.m. A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Authorities said a 36-year-old who was taken into custody. Their name has also not been released.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see a car with a bullet hole in the window and police surveying the area around 5 a.m.

We are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting and will provide updates as they come in.

(WATCH BELOW: VIDEO: Police release footage showing armed robbery of Gastonia Bojangles)