One person seriously injured after crash near Veterans Park along Milwaukee lakefront

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash along Lincoln Memorial Drive near Veterans Park on Monday, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The crash was reported at 12:24 p.m., Deputy Chief Erich Roden said. He did not have any information on the circumstances of the crash.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police Department also responded to the scene.

Milwaukee police did not immediately return a request for information. The Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was believed to be the same one involved in a police chase in Cudahy earlier in the day and referred further questions to Cudahy police.

This is a developing story and will update.

