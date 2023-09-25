Shooting on I-77 in Charlotte leaves 1 injured; northbound lanes back open near Exit 7

One person was shot and northbound lanes closed for multiple hours after a shooting on Interstate 77 near Clanton Road, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim’s condition is unclear. Late Monday, CMPD reported the person who was shot appeared to have non-life threatening injuries. Medic reported an ambulance drove the person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Many details about the incident are not clear, including what led up to the incident and when the shooting occurred.

The closure started just before 5 p.m., and police advised motorists to avoid the area, which is southwest of uptown and near Revolution Park. By 7:45 p.m. NCDOT’s realtime traffic website, DriveNC.gov, said lanes were back open but advised people to use caution because congestion remained.