One person shot in Berkeley

(KRON) – One person was shot in Berkeley on early Sunday morning, the Berkeley Police Department announced.

OPD investigating shooting on Lakeshore Avenue

Berkeley police officers responded to the 700 block of Harrison Street for a report of a shooting around 6 a.m. on Sunday. One person was located and transported to a hospital.

There have not been any further victims. The suspects have not been located, police said.

This investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.