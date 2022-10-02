One person shot in church parking lot, police investigating
One person was shot in a church parking lot near Lindsay St. in Atlanta, police told Channel 2 Action News.
Details are limited but police did confirm they were investigating a person shot at 530 Lindsay St.
When Channel 2 Action News arrived to the scene investigators were actively combing the scene for evidence.
This is a developing story.
