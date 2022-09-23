One person shot and critically injured early Friday in Kansas City’s Lykins neighborhood

Kansas City police were investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured in Kansas City’s Lykins neighborhood early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. to the Express Stop gas station at 4815 Independence Ave. in response to a reported shooting, police said. One victim was found on the next block, on East Sixth Street, police said.

The victim had several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the shooting scene was near the intersection of East Sixth Street and Van Brundt Boulevard, where the victim was found.

Further information was not immediately available from police.