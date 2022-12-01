One person shot, critically wounded in Shawnee on Wednesday evening: Police

One person was shot and seriously wounded on Wednesday evening in suburban Shawnee, according to police.

Around 6:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 11000 block of Johnson Drive, a busy commercial district, for a welfare check, Shawnee police Capt. Matt Seichepine said in a statement.

Arriving officers then found one person, described by police as male, with an apparent gunshot wound in a parking lot there. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Shawnee detectives were investigating the case Wednesday night, and no suspect in the shooting had been identified. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators with its crime lab were providing assistance to Shawnee police.

Shawnee police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.