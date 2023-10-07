One person injured after shooting in Harrison Township

WHIO
·1 min read
0

One person has been injured after a shooting in Harrison Township Saturday afternoon, a sergeant on scene told News Center 7 crews.

>>PHOTOS: Deputies respond to reported shooting Saturday

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics responded to a shooting in Harrison Township, Montgomery County dispatch supervisors confirm.

Deputies went to the 2220 block of Deering Avenue off W Hillcrest Avenue, near Salem Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The sergeant on scene said the person shot sustained non-life threatening injuries.

They also say there were no witnesses.

It is not clear if a suspect has been located.

>>Woman intentionally hits man with SUV in Xenia, police say

This shooting is still under investigation.

This is a breaking event and News Center 7 will update the story as more information is made available.

Sheriff's Deputies respond to reported shooting in Dayton
Sheriff's Deputies respond to reported shooting in Dayton
Sheriff's Deputies respond to reported shooting in Dayton
Sheriff's Deputies respond to reported shooting in Dayton
Sheriff's Deputies respond to reported shooting in Dayton
Sheriff's Deputies respond to reported shooting in Dayton
Sheriff's Deputies respond to reported shooting in Dayton

Recommended Stories