One person injured after shooting in Harrison Township

One person has been injured after a shooting in Harrison Township Saturday afternoon, a sergeant on scene told News Center 7 crews.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics responded to a shooting in Harrison Township, Montgomery County dispatch supervisors confirm.

Deputies went to the 2220 block of Deering Avenue off W Hillcrest Avenue, near Salem Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The sergeant on scene said the person shot sustained non-life threatening injuries.

They also say there were no witnesses.

It is not clear if a suspect has been located.

This shooting is still under investigation.

This is a breaking event and News Center 7 will update the story as more information is made available.