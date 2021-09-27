One person shot dead in West Baltimore’s Rosemont neighborhood

One person was found dead in West Baltimore’s Rosemont neighborhood overnight, police say.

Shortly after midnight Monday, police responded to the 1800 block of Bloomingdale Road, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a police news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 410-396-2100. To report information anonymously, residents should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.