One person shot to death in Edgewater, two others injured according to police

One person was shot dead Thursday night in Edgewater and two others were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

Police responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Juniper Drive in reference to a person being shot. They confirmed three victims were shot in the wooded area north of the location.

More: 3 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater

One was pronounced dead on the scene. The remaining victims are currently being treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Although it is early in the investigation, it is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no imminent danger to the public," the department reported. No further details were provided.

Police ask if anyone has any information, please contact the Edgewater Police Department at (386) 424-2000.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: One person shot to death in Edgewater, two injured, police say