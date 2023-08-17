One person shot in downtown Grover Beach, suspect on the loose

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

One person was shot near downtown Grover Beach on Thursday afternoon and the suspect was on the loose after fleeing the scene, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. at the 7-11 convenience store near the intersection of Fourth Street and Grand Avenue, the Police Department said.

The person shot was being treated at a local hospital, Grover Beach Police Department Cmdr. Jim Munro told The Tribune on Thursday afternoon.

Their condition was unknown at the time, although they were “alert and talking to us” before being transported to the hospital, Munro added.

The suspect was last seen fleeing north on Fourth Street toward Highway 101 in a black Ford Mustang with “white stripes on the lower rocker panels of the doors,” police tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

“The suspect is armed with a handgun,” the agency said via Twitter. “If you see this vehicle call 911 and do not approach.”

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a silver necklace, a white T-shirt and camouflage-colored shorts, according to emergency radio traffic. He had a bandage on his arm.

The Police Department also said in a tweet that there was no need to lock down schools in Grover Beach because the suspect had fled the city.

Officers are one scene of a #Shooting at 7-11 located at 4th and Grand Ave. 1 person sustained a gunshot wound and suspect fled in a black mustang. Plate #6EZE426 Last seen fleeing north on 4th Street toward HWY 101. Call 911 if seen, suspect is armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/f3b63jfcM8 — Grover Beach Police (@Grover_BeachPD) August 17, 2023