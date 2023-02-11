One person shot during altercation at West Morningside bar, police say

A 27-year-old man was shot during an altercation at a bar in the West Morningside neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said officers were dispatched to a local hospital around 4:30 a.m. regarding a shooting victim.

The man told officers he was shot during an altercation at a bar in the 2700 block of S. Grove Street. He drove himself to the hospital for treatment. Police said the injuries were not life threatening.

There are no suspects in custody, police said, and the victim did not give any further information. Gun violence detectives were notified about the incident.