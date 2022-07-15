One person shot during attempted carjacking in Midtown, officials say

One person is in the hospital after a shooting and attempted carjacking in the Cooper Young area.

The incident happened in the 900 block of S. Cox Street early Friday morning.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about a shooting came in just after 4 a.m.

Memphis Police said they responded to an attempted carjacking at the location.

One person was taken to Regional One, MFD said.

Their condition was not released.

No suspect information has been released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

