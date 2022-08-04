One person shot during attempted robbery at Hustler Casino in Gardena

One person was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery at the Hustler Casino in Gardena early Thursday, according to emergency responders.

The person shot may be an employee with an armored truck company, according to KABC-TV and KTLA-TV. Gardena police and Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene shortly before 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene for a gun shot wound victim and transported them to a local hospital in an unknown condition shortly after 10:30 a.m. according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Helicopter video from several news stations showed employees and patrons being led out of the building and an armored vehicle in the parking lot. There was no immediate description of the shooter and police are continuing to search the area, according to emergency scanner reports.

Police in riot gear surrounded a building down the street from the casino on South Vermont Avenue around 12:10 p.m. It's unclear if a suspect was inside the building, according to emergency scanner dispatches.

This is a developing story.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.