One person shot following argument in Lumberton Walmart, police say

One person was shot in the hip following an argument in a Lumberton Walmart, according to WPDE.

Lumberton Police say they responded to a call that was made around 11:30 this morning. When the responding officers arrived, the building was being evacuated. Officers entered the store looking for victims and the shooter.

After a search of the building, authorities found no other victims and no sign of the shooter. Surveillance video did show the shooter fleeing the store as it was being evacuated, WPDE reported. A few minutes later, police received a call from UNC Health Southeastern about a patient with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the incident is isolated between the two people who were familiar with each other.

The suspect has been identified and taken into custody. His name is currently being withheld from the public, police told WPDE.

According to WPDE, the Lumberton police are not aware of any other employees or customers with injuries at this time.

