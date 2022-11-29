One person shot in Fort Mill, no suspect in custody as police probe continues

A person was shot overnight in Fort Mill, police said.

The shooting happened on Bozeman Drive east of downtown, said Capt. Steven Bivins of the Fort Mill Police Department.

The victim has not been identified. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but the status of the victim has not been released.

No information about a suspect has been released. No arrests have been made.

No other victims have been located and there is not believed to be any threat to the public, Bivins told The Herald Tuesday morning.

The shooting location is across S.C. 160 from a commercial area that includes a Walmart neighborhood market and other businesses.

