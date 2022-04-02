One person shot at Fort Worth apartments after argument escalated, police say

James Hartley

One person was shot in Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an argument escalated and the victim was shot, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Forest View apartments at 5108 Brentwood Stair Road.

Police did not announce any arrests or say if they have identified any suspects. Gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting.

