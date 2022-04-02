One person shot at Fort Worth apartments after argument escalated, police say
One person was shot in Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an argument escalated and the victim was shot, according to police.
Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Forest View apartments at 5108 Brentwood Stair Road.
Police did not announce any arrests or say if they have identified any suspects. Gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting.