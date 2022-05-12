One person shot in Fox Meadows, police say

One person was shot in Fox Meadows on Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:30 PM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at Baptist East.

The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, but was later airlifted to Regional One, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 5400 block of Elmhurst.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, call 901-528-CASH.

