One person shot in Fox Meadows, police say

One person was shot in Fox Meadows on Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:30 PM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at Baptist East.

At 8:30 pm, officers responded to call to Baptist East. A victim was transported by private vehicle and later airlifted to ROH. It was discovered this victim was shot in the 5400 block of Elmhurst. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/4HdfEPPmhm — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 12, 2022

The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, but was later airlifted to Regional One, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 5400 block of Elmhurst.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, call 901-528-CASH.

