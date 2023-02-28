One person shot by Harrison County deputies during suspected burglary, says MBI

One person was shot by Harrison County deputies responding to a suspected burglary Monday night, according to Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The Sheriff’s Department responded around 10:15 p.m. near Merlyn Lane and Orange Grove Road, which is north of Dedeaux Road in Gulfport.

The person shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

Two others were arrested on scene.

MBI is investigating and will share the findings with Harrison County’s district attorney.