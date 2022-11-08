Suspect in custody after student shot at Ingraham High School

A student has been shot and injured at Ingraham High School in North Seattle and a suspect is in custody.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Police said they received reports of shots fired at the school at 1819 North 135th Street at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers entered the school and found one victim with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Seattle Public Schools assistant superintendent of public affairs Beverly Redmond said a the victim was a student.

“We do not believe this was a random act of violence,” Redmond said in a statement.

Officers searched the area for a suspect. During a news conference at about 11:05 a.m., Diaz said a suspect had been arrested.

Seattle police said the process to reunite students with their parents would start at about 11:30 a.m.

Police said students will be released one classroom at a time to the auditorium, where families can sign them out. If a student is 18, they will be allowed to leave as long as they check out.

Seattle Public Schools officials and police are working on a transportation plan for students who cannot be picked up.

