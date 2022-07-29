One person shot and injured, second person hurt in Claremont
Jul. 29—A fight in Claremont left one person shot and wounded and another person hurt on Friday afternoon.
Claremont Police Chief Brent Wilmot said a woman was in custody after the shooting just before 1 p.m. on Claremont's Pearl Street.
Police responded to a report of gunfire, and found one woman shot, and another injured — Wilmot said she was hit with a weapon, but declined to elaborate.
Both were hospitalized with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Police have identified everyone involved, Wilmot said, adding everyone involved knew each other.
Wilmot said this is the third shooting in Claremont this year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.