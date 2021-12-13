One person shot, killed inside Jacksonville home

City of Jacksonville police vehicle

A person was shot and killed inside a Jacksonville home over the weekend, according to law enforcement.

On Saturday, officers responded to a home on Summercreek Drive near Northeast Creek Park at approximately 8:48 p.m. and discovered a male had been shot and killed inside the residence, Jacksonville police announced in a news release.

“At this time the victim’s name is being held pending next of kin notification,” said Capt. Mike Capps, Investigative Services Supervisor, in the release. “This investigation is still ongoing and detectives are continuing to follow up on several leads.”

Anyone with information about the incident (Case 19-02298) is asked to contact Criminal Investigations at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for info deemed valuable to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and a message to 274637 (CRIMES).

