One person shot and killed on Lake Keowee on Tuesday, officials investigating

A 29-year old Walhalla man was shot on Lake Keowee and died around 2pm on Tuesday, according to the Oconee County Coroner's Office.

The man was pronounced dead after a gunshot injury to the chest.

The incident occurred on a pontoon/deck type boat near Fall Creek Landing Number 2, according to the Oconee County Coroner's Office.

His name will be released on Wednesday, according to the Coroner's Office.

Jimmy Watt, a spokesperson for the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, declined to give further details citing an ongoing investigation. He said there was no immediate danger to the public.

The incident will be investigated as a homicide and a full autopsy will be conducted later this week.

