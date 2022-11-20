One person shot, killed near Five Points MARTA station in Downtown Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead near the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta.

Police said they responded to 29 Peachtree St. SW around 7:03 p.m. after hearing reports of one person being shot. One man was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Atlanta police.

