One person shot, killed near Five Points MARTA station in Downtown Atlanta
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead near the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta.
Police said they responded to 29 Peachtree St. SW around 7:03 p.m. after hearing reports of one person being shot. One man was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Atlanta police.
