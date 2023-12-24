One person shot, killed near gas station in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after one person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in University City near a gas station.

The University City Police Department says the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the 7400 block of Olive Boulevard near Hanley Road.

Witnesses say they heard several gunshots and saw a white Buick sedan traveling westbound along Olive Boulevard soon afterwards. Police say the victim was inside the sedan just before the gunfire.

City officials saw bodycam footage after police SUV crashed into bar – Source

The victim was rushed to a hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Police have not yet disclosed the victim’s name, age or gender.

No arrests have been made at this time and no suspect information is available.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.