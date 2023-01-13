One person shot, killed near The Plaza in Shannon Park area. CMPD investigating.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed Friday morning near the intersection of The Plaza and Eastway Drive.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Citiside Drive in the Shannon Park area just after 10:28 a.m. upon arrival they discovered a man with a gunshot wound in his car, according to a news release by CMPD.

CMPD said first responders attempted life saving measures but were unable to save the man.

The identity of the person killed and the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak with a homicide detective. Tips also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.