One person shot, killed in northeast Atlanta, police say
According to police, one person has died after a shooting in northeast Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Sunday around 12:40 p.m. officers were called to 120 Piedmont Avenue regarding a person shot.
The address appears to be near an apartment complex and a gas station.
When they arrived, they reportedly found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.
We’re working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News starting at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
Jose and Diego Ibarra: Court documents reveal immigration, criminal past in the United States
Funeral arrangements announced for 22-year-old nursing student killed on UGA campus
A man was set to meet recruiters to attend boot camp. Sandy Springs police said he never showed up
Atlanta police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, police said it does not appear that this incident occurred on the Georgia State campus.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The victim’s age and identity were not released.
Officials have not said what led up to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
IN OTHER NEWS: