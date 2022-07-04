One person shot and killed in Southeast Memphis, MPD says

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Police tape surrounds a street in Southeast Memphis following a shooting Sunday night.

At 6 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Green Drive Road.

When officers arrived, they found one person shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

