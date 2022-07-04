One person shot and killed in Southeast Memphis, MPD says

Police tape surrounds a street in Southeast Memphis following a shooting Sunday night.

At 6 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Green Drive Road.

At 6:00 pm, Officers responded to 5900 Block of Green Drive Road regarding a shooting. Officers located one victim. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time.



This is an ongoing investigation.

When officers arrived, they found one person shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

