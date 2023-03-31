One person shot and killed at southwest Atlanta gas station, investigation underway, police say
Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot at an Exxon gas station on Metropolitan Parkway SW around 1:55 a.m.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw a large police presence at the gas station and several people being questioned by officers.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘Chickadee’ Cladwell, Mama June’s daughter, diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Ga. public defender charged with felony after deputies say he handed inmate roll of toilet paper
Customer shot by employee at Burger King over wrong sauce on his sandwich, police say
Officers confirmed that one person was dead.
Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
IN OTHER NEWS: