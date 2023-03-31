One person shot and killed at southwest Atlanta gas station, investigation underway, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot at an Exxon gas station on Metropolitan Parkway SW around 1:55 a.m.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw a large police presence at the gas station and several people being questioned by officers.

Officers confirmed that one person was dead.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

