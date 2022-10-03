One person shot near bank in Millington, police say

The Millington Police Department is investigating after a person was shot near a First South Financial Credit Union.

Police said it happened at 1:00 a.m. on October 2 in the 7800 block of Church St.

A person was shot and is in stable condition, according to the Millington Police Department.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH.

