One person shot near C C Blues Club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot near C C Blues Club in North Memphis early Sunday Morning, according to Memphis Police.

Police say the shooting took place at 1427 Thomas Street just after 3 a.m.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

