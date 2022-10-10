One person shot near DeKalb gas station, police investigating
One person was shot near a gas station in DeKalb County on Monday around 2 p.m., police told Channel 2 Action News.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting happened near the 2600 block of Wesley Chapel Rd.
TRENDING STORIES:
Georgia State law student instrumental in proving man’s innocence dies in crash
Drug agents seize $172K worth of fentanyl at Georgia package delivery hub
Neighbors preparing as road work on I-285 could cause “profound delays” for months
Details are limited, but police told Channel 2 Action News the victim was transported to a local hospital.
Get the latest updates from Channel 2 Action News starting at 3 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: