One person shot near DeKalb gas station, police investigating

One person was shot near a gas station in DeKalb County on Monday around 2 p.m., police told Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened near the 2600 block of Wesley Chapel Rd.

TRENDING STORIES:

Details are limited, but police told Channel 2 Action News the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Get the latest updates from Channel 2 Action News starting at 3 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: