One person shot near Fig Garden in Fresno. Deputies close portion of Palm Avenue
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Sunday on Palm Avenue near Fig Garden.
A sheriff’s spokesman said the incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. near Gettysburg Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies did not have any more information about the victim or the severity of the injury. Palm was blocked off by deputies during the investigation.
Detectives believe a dark SUV was involved in the incident.