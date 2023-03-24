One person shot in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

One person was shot in northwest Charlotte early Friday morning.

According to MEDIC, the incident happened around 1 a.m. on Flagler Lane, just off Oakdale Road.

ALSO READ: ‘A little alarming’: 1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting, police say

One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, MEDIC confirmed.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information about a possible suspect or cause for the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Has to stop’: CMPD looking for suspects after two killed in east Charlotte shooting)







