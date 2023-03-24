One person shot in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
One person was shot in northwest Charlotte early Friday morning.
According to MEDIC, the incident happened around 1 a.m. on Flagler Lane, just off Oakdale Road.
One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, MEDIC confirmed.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information about a possible suspect or cause for the shooting.
