One person is shot by officers in Clovis. Here is what led up to it, cops say

The Clovis Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

Clovis Sgt. Jim Koch said officers arrived after 10 p.m. at North Burl and El Paso avenues in Clovis about a possible armed person.

Officers arrived and a confrontation ensued between the suspect and officers when shots were fired. The suspect was struck and taken to the hospital.

His condition is not known as of Wednesday morning.

The officers weren’t struck, Koch said.

A white vehicle was seen on the lawn of a residence with two patrol vehicles in front of it.

A person was shot by officers in Clovis, California on Tuesday, July 13, 2022.

The neighborhood was closed off for at least six hours as detectives investigated the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information is available.